Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 495 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leidos Stock Up 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

LDOS stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

