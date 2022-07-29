Arizona State Retirement System Buys 472 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $206.08 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

