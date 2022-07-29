Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day moving average is $267.44.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

