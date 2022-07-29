State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.22 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $169,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.88 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

