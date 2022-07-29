Cowen Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 18,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

