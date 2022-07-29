Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.