The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $135.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Walmart Trading Up 2.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

