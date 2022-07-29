PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

