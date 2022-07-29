KeyCorp Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.16.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.5 %

PINS stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 195,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.