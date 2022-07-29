Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

