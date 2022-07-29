JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

