Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.7 %

KO opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

