Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $400.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.63.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.