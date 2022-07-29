Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.41 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

