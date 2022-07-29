SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $4,653,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
