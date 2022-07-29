SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.40 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $4,653,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.