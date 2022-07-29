Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 95 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $389.82 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.53.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.