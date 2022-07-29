Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 558,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,119,000 after buying an additional 138,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.