Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.