Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 135,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

WDC opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

