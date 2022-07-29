Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,398 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Evergy stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.