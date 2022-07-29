Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $64.78 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

