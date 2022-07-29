Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

