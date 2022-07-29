Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 471 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $181.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.