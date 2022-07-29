Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,312 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

