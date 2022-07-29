Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,081 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

