State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PVH worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

PVH stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.08. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

