Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,587 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

