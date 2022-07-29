BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.