State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 59.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.