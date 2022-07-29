SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

