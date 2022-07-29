Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,679,000 after buying an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,361,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,582,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $106.84.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.