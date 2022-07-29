iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IYW opened at $87.79 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

