Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 124.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $659.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $627.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $695.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

