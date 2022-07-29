JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.47) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 574.43 ($6.92).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.36) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.50 ($8.27). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 395.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 430.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

About Lancashire

In other Lancashire news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($60,173.25).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

