Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $109.18 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

