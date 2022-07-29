Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

