Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. UBS Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

