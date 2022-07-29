Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,751 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.88. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

