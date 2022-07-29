State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 19,767 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORI. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

