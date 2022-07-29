State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,034,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.40%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

