CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

