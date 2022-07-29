IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.6 %

IDA stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.60%.

IDACORP Profile



IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

