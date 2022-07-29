State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,354 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SI opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.76.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

