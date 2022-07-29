State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Unum Group worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

