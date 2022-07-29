State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,201 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 181,291 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Transocean worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $30,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.