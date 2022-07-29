State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,075 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,939 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 27,148 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 125,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 65.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

