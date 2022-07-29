State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 50,469 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of BE stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

