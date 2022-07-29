State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after purchasing an additional 120,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,686 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.