State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,778 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,094,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 295,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,104,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,349,000 after purchasing an additional 192,243 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

