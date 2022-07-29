State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.57 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EVH opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

